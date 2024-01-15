Wilson had eight carries for 20 yards in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Aaron Jones started and played 62 percent of the snaps in Sunday's game, but Wilson -- and not Patrick Taylor -- was the second running back into the game with backfield mate AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) unavailable. It's anyone's guess how the snaps will be divided among the reserves if Dillon suits up for the upcoming matchup against the 49ers, as he is easily the most established of the bunch and Taylor fares better as a pass blocker. However, if Dillon remains out, there is at least a chance Wilson could remain in the backup role.