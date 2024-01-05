Wilson (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The first-year pro was able to log a full week of practice, but he must be activated to the Packers' active roster in order to suit up in Week 18. Wilson most recently appeared in Green Bay's Week 11 win over the Chargers, and if he's not able to play in Sunday's affair, Patrick Taylor would likely see increased opportunities as the team's No. 2 running back with AJ Dillon (hamstring) ruled out.