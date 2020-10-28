St. Brown (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
St. Brown spent the first four games of the season on IR, but even after his return Week 6, he's actually played more snaps on special teams (15) than on offense (14) over the last two contests. His lingering knee injury continues to inhibit his ability to practice and clearly be a part of the offense, and until he elevates to full participation, it may be difficult for the third-year pro to be a regular in the Packers' receiving corps.
