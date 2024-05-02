Stokes (hamstring) will not have his fifth-year option exercised by the Packers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Stokes had a successful rookie campaign after Green Bay selected him in the first round of the 2021 Draft, but he's had trouble staying on the field since. The Georgia product appeared in just three games in 2023, while suiting up nine times in 2022. If he can remain healthy this season though, he should be able to make an impact in Green Bay's secondary and is expected to start opposite Jaire Alexander at corner.