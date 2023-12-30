Stokes will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Vikings due to a hamstring injury.
Stokes was a late addition to the Packers' injury report with a hamstring injury that has been lingering with him for a while. With Jaire Alexander (suspension) also sidelined, Green Bay will be thin at cornerback. Thus, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are the likely candidates to step up in the secondary.
