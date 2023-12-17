Stokes (hamstring) is active to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Stokes was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will suit up Sunday for the first time since Week 7. In his only game so far this season, the cornerback logged zero defensive snaps and four special-teams snaps before hurting his hamstring. Stokes' return Sunday will provide extra depth in the Packers' defensive backfield with Jaire Alexander missing another contest due to a shoulder injury.