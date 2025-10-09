default-cbs-image
Stokes (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Stokes was unable to suit up in Week 5 at Indianapolis due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 versus the Bears, and now his status is again uncertain for Week 6. He'll likely need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

