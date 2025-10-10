Raiders' Eric Stokes: Full practice Thursday
Stokes (knee) was a full participant at practice Friday.
Stokes opened the week as a limited participant at practice due to the knee injury that forced him to miss Week 5, but he now appears to be a full go ahead of the team's matchup with the Titans on Sunday. The cornerback will likely be back in a starting role versus Tennessee.
