Stokes (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Stokes appeared in each of the Packers' last two games since coming off injured reserve in mid-December, but it seems as if his hamstring issue is bothering him once again and he'll now miss the remainder of the season. The 2021 first-round pick has really struggled to stay on the field over the past two years, playing in just 12 of Green Bay's 32 games. Stokes' move to IR likely makes room for Carrington Valentine to start in the Packers' secondary over the next two weeks.