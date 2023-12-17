Green Bay activated Stokes (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.
Stokes has played in only one contest this season, logging four special-teams snaps and no defensive snaps Week 7 against Denver. He hurt his hamstring in that game and was subsequently placed on IR. Stokes remains questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, though his prospects for suiting up appear strong given that he logged three full practice sessions this week.
