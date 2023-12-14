Watch Now:

Stokes (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Packers designated Stokes to return from injured reserve Nov. 27. He was able to practice in full in the week leading up to Monday's contest against the Giants, but he ended up sitting out. Still, the fact Stokes has been able to practice without limitations is a good sign for him to make his return Sunday against the Buccaneers.

