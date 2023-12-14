Stokes (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Packers designated Stokes to return from injured reserve Nov. 27. He was able to practice in full in the week leading up to Monday's contest against the Giants, but he ended up sitting out. Still, the fact Stokes has been able to practice without limitations is a good sign for him to make his return Sunday against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Packers' Eric Stokes: Questionable for Monday•
-
Packers' Eric Stokes: Has no limitations during practice•
-
Packers' Eric Stokes: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Packers' Eric Stokes: Gets designation to return•
-
Packers' Eric Stokes: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Eric Stokes: Ruled out for remainder of game•