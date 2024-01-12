Alexander (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Alexander was a non-participant in Green Bay's practice for the second consecutive day, but he's still got a chance at suiting up in the wild-card round. Head coach Matt LeFleur told reporters Friday that the Packers will give Alexander as much time as they can to figure out if he's available and he'll be a true game-time decision come Sunday, per Wood. If the All-Pro cornerback is unable to go for Green Bay's playoff game, expect Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine to shoulder increased workloads in the team's secondary.