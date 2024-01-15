Alexander aggravated a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 48-32 wild-card win over the Cowboys and didn't return, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After spraining his ankle in Wednesday's team walk-through, Alexander was listed as questionable leading up to the game but received clearance ahead of kickoff. Before departing with about five minutes left in the third quarter, the 26-year-old cornerback made a big impact during his time on the field with seven tackles to go along with an acrobatic interception in Dallas territory in the first quarter that directly led to a Green Bay touchdown. Alexander was able to walk off the field under his own power after sustaining the injury, but it's unclear if he'll make enough progress in his recovery over the next week to have a chance at playing in Saturday's divisional-round game in San Francisco.