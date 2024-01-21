Watch Now:

Alexander (ankle) is active for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite logging back-to-back DNP's to finish the week, Alexander is set to suit up Saturday. He played through an ankle injury in Green Bay's 48-32 wild-card win over Dallas and finished with seven tackles (three solo) and an interception.

