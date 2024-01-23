Alexander recorded 27 tackles (23 solo), a forced fumble and five pass deflections over seven games in the 2023 season.

It was a peculiar season for Alexander, who missed nine games with injury and another due to a team-imposed suspension, but he was out there during the playoffs, and his presence was key for Green Bay's defense. A healthy Alexander -- the league's highest-paid cornerback -- would go a long way toward the Packers being more effective on the defensive side of the ball in 2024.