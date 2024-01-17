Alexander (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Alexander injured his ankle in a walk-through prior to Sunday's 48-32 wild-card round win over Dallas, then aggravated the injury during the game, though he made an impact before his exit with an interception. Coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful that Alexander would be able to practice Thursday, and a return at that point would put Alexander on track to suit up Saturday in the divisional round against the 49ers.