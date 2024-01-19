Alexander (ankle) is considered questionable to play Saturday versus the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers official website reports.

Alexander played through his ankle injury in the team's 48-32 wild-card win over the Cowboys, intercepting a pass in the contest. Considering he was unable to practice Thursday, it places some doubt on his chances to go Saturday in Santa Clara, so his status is worth monitoring ahead of the game.