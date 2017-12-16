Packers' Jake Ryan: Questionable for Week 15
Ryan (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan was a limited participant Thursday and Friday after starting the week not practicing to earn the questionable tag. Joe Thomas would start opposite Blake Martinez at inside linebacker if Ryan is unable to suit up Sunday.
