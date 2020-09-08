Love is listed as the third-string quarterback on the unofficial depth chart released by the Packers on Monday night.

The Packers surely would have loved -- no pun intended -- their rookie QB to secure the backup spot behind Aaron Rodgers, but Tim Boyle simply played better during training camp, so he will open the season as the team's No. 2 quarterback. Love was drafted with an eye on the future, and team brass is no doubt still banking on him showing enough improvement in the coming months and years to become a starting quarterback down the road.