Love completed 20 of 26 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams.

Love posted a season high in completion percentage while avoiding any turnovers for the first time since Week 2. Along with connecting better on passes further downfield, Love's well-designed, 20-yard touchdown to Luke Musgrave helped seal Green Bay's victory. A tough matchup at the Steelers now awaits Love in Week 10.