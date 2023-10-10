Love completed 16 of 30 passes for 182 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday night. He also rushed twice for 37 yards.

The third-year pro frequently looked like a rookie Monday night while once again struggling with his accuracy. Love's three picks matched his season total coming into the night, and the final one came in the end zone on a play where Christian Watson appeared to initially be open for what would have potentially been a game-winning touchdown. The quarterback's first pick also led to a Las Vegas field goal, and he's now completed under 60 percent of his passes in four of the first five games. Love now will have a Week 6 bye to reset before returning to action in a favorable Week 7 road matchup against the Broncos.