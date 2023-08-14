Clark is not practicing Monday due to a back injury, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Clark didn't suit up for Green Bay's preseason opener against the Bengals, and his status appears uncertain for Saturday's exhibition match against the Patriots as well. The veteran defensive tackle is a key component of the Packers' starting defense, so the team will no doubt prioritize getting him healthy for Week 1. Tedarrell Slaton and Jonathan Ford should handle more practice reps in the meantime.