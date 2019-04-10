Clark (elbow) said Wednesday that he's fully healthy and won't have any limitations from the outset of voluntary workouts, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Clark missed the final three games of last season with a sprained elbow. Now healthy, the fourth-year defensive lineman is primed to build off a stellar 2018 campaign in which Clark graded out as the No. 9 overall defensive lineman per Pro Football Focus. It helps that he'll have continuity from a coaching standpoint thanks to the Packers' decision to retain defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for 2019.