Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he doesn't know if Musgrave (abdomen, IR) will be able to play again this season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Musgrave isn't eligible to return until Week 16 on Christmas Eve, but it sounds like he could miss the final seven contests of his rookie season. With Josiah Deguara (hip) and Musgrave out for Week 12, fellow rookie Tucker Kraft played 96 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps on Thanksgiving Day versus the Lions, hauling in both of his pass-game targets for 15 yards and one touchdown. Kraft should be in line for an expanded role moving forward.