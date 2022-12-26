Lewis caught both his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins.

While he didn't see big volume, the veteran tight end made a huge impact for the Packers. Lewis' first catch gave Green Bay its first TD of the day on a one-yard strike from Aaron Rodgers, while his second reception went for 31 yards and set the team up in the red zone for an eventual AJ Dillon one-yard scoring plunge. Lewis has two touchdowns on the season -- the 10th time in his 17-year career he's scored multiple TDs -- but this was the first time in 2022 he's seen more than one target in a game.