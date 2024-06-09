Lewis is meeting with Chicago on Monday with the intention of re-signing for the 2024 season, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Lewis appears set for a second campaign in Chicago after playing in all 17 regular-season contests last season. He's regarded as one of the league's top blocking tight ends and sprinkled in some contributions on offense last year, catching four of five targets for 29 yards and a score. His Week 16 touchdown was notable in that it made him the oldest tight end in NFL history to record a receiving TD. Lewis turned 40 in May and will be embarking upon his 19th professional campaign. He's unlikely to make a significant impact on offense or in fantasy, but he'll boost the Bears' offense with his blocking while serving as a positive locker room presence.