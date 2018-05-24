Lewis signed a contract with the Packers on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Lewis played for the Jaguars over the last 12 seasons, consistently showing value as block-first tight end. With Jimmy Graham and Lance Kendricks on the roster as well, Lewis likely doesn't have a high ceiling as far as fantasy value goes. He did catch five touchdowns with Jacksonville in 2017 however, and he may get a few red zone targets if he's able to stick around in Green Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories