Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Valdes-Scantling had his legs rolled up on during Monday's win against the Lions, but he toughed it out and still logged 77 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps by the end of the game. His production left something to be desired with Davante Adams out for a second consecutive contest -- two catches (on two targets) for 48 yards -- and Valdes-Scantling's own health now is a question mark. At the moment, the team's top three wide receivers (Geronimo Allison has a concussion) are dealing with injuries, which spurred the Packers to sign Ryan Grant on Wednesday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories