Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: In line for expanded role
Valdes-Scantling will get the starting nod in place of Randall Cobb (hamstring) Sunday against the Bills, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While Geronimo Allison would seemingly be the logical choice for an increased role in the absence of Cobb, Allison already sees a significant amount of the snap share, so it's potentially Valdes-Scantling who has the most to gain. While Valdes-Scantling has just one reception on the season, and less than 20 offensive snaps overall, that should change in a big way for the Week 4 matchup. He has the speed (4.37 40-yard dash) to take the top off the defense, and there's almost always room for a third, fantasy-relevant wideout option in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. Game flow could always limit his upside, but this is the first opportunity of the year for the rookie to make his presence known.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Notches first career reception•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opens as fourth receiver•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Leads team in receiving in exhibition finale•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Quiet in second preseason game•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Shines in exhibition opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....