Valdes-Scantling will get the starting nod in place of Randall Cobb (hamstring) Sunday against the Bills, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While Geronimo Allison would seemingly be the logical choice for an increased role in the absence of Cobb, Allison already sees a significant amount of the snap share, so it's potentially Valdes-Scantling who has the most to gain. While Valdes-Scantling has just one reception on the season, and less than 20 offensive snaps overall, that should change in a big way for the Week 4 matchup. He has the speed (4.37 40-yard dash) to take the top off the defense, and there's almost always room for a third, fantasy-relevant wideout option in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. Game flow could always limit his upside, but this is the first opportunity of the year for the rookie to make his presence known.