Packers' Mason Crosby: Best day of the season
Crosby made three of four field-goal attempts and two extra points in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Crosby had his most productive game of the season, hitting his first 50-yard field goal of 2017 while also posting double figures in points for the first time all year -- and his day could have been even better if not for a poor hold that led to a miss on his final field-goal attempt. Despite Sunday's effort he is still averaging just six points per game, a rate he will have to improve if he hopes to avoid missing the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.
