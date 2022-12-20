Crosby made a 34-yard field goal and all three extra points he attempted in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.

Crosby made every kick he got up for the second time in as many games, but he also finished with a single digit in the points column for the 14th time in 14 appearances this season. His next matchup will come against a Dolphins defense that allowed opposing kickers to reach double digits twice over the last three weeks but has been above average against that position over the course of the season.

More News