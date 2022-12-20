Crosby made a 34-yard field goal and all three extra points he attempted in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.

Crosby made every kick he got up for the second time in as many games, but he also finished with a single digit in the points column for the 14th time in 14 appearances this season. His next matchup will come against a Dolphins defense that allowed opposing kickers to reach double digits twice over the last three weeks but has been above average against that position over the course of the season.