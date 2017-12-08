Perry (foot/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Perry's inability to practice throughout the week due to multiple ailments doesn't bode well for his potential Week 14 availability, but the fact that he's considered questionable instead of doubtful is a good sign. If he's unable to play on Sunday, Kyler Fackrell and Ahmad Brooks could be in line for additional snaps at outside linebacker.

