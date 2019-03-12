Perry was released by the Packers without any injury stipulation on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Perry's lack of an injury tag upon release means that he was able to pass a physical, and thereby given received medical clearance. A clean bill of health will be beneficial to Perry as he enters the open market, but he's proven to carry an injury risk alongside his upside. The 28-year-old linebacker ended last season on injured reserve due to ankle and knee issues, and has yet to suit up for a full 16-game season through his seven years in the NFL.