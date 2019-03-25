Perry will take a free-agent visit to Seattle some time this week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Perry had spent the past seven seasons in Green Bay, but was cut this offseason by the team to make room for other acquisitions. The USC product has has never played a full 16-game season in his career, but seems to be fully healthy this offseason. The Seahawks could add Perry to their linebacker core, as the team awaits the fate of Mychal Kendricks (lower leg), who could face jail time after pleading guilty to insider trading.