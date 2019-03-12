Nick Perry: Cut after being replaced
The Packers are releasing Perry (knee), Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Already in danger of being cut, Perry's fate was sealed Tuesday morning when the Packers reached agreements to sign fellow outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Despite notching just 1.5 sacks in nine games this past season, Perry shouldn't have too much trouble drumming up interest on the open market, considering he had 18 sacks in 26 games the previous two years. It helps that he won't factor into the formula for compensatory draft picks -- something that only applies to players that had their contracts expire.
