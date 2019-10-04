Packers' Oren Burks: Chance to play Week 5
Burks (chest) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Burks is working back from a partially torn pectoral and was a limited practice participant this week, and he'll have a chance to make his season debut Sunday. The 24-year-old is still lined up to work as a starter when healthy, though he'll be sporting a protective harness for his left pectoral/shoulder. Burks has yet to log a full practice, so the team may remain cautious if he does return this week.
