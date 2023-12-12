Taylor rushed four times for 30 yards and brought in both targets for 22 yards in the Packers' 24-22 loss to the Giants on Monday night.

The reserve back once again served as the No. 2 option in the Packers backfield with Aaron Jones (knee) sidelined, and Taylor continued to impress with limited touches. Taylor generated a bulk of his production on two plays, recording a 14-yard run and a 16-yard catch. The third-year back could once again serve as AJ Dillon's backup in Week 15 versus the Buccaneers depending on Jones' status, and with Dillon struggling with efficiency on a near every-week basis, Taylor could potentially earn more opportunity against Tampa Bay.