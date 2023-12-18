Taylor had one carry for six yards and two receptions for minus-four yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

With AJ Dillon (thumb) sidelined Taylor worked as the backup behind Aaron Jones, and he played 26 snaps compared to the 29 Jones received. However, Taylor only tallied three touches while Jones finished with 17. The Packers used a similar distribution in recent weeks when Jones was sidelined and Dillon wasn't, so there is little reason to expect much from Taylor -- he has not recorded more than six touches in a game this season -- unless both of his fellow running backs are unavailable.