Taylor had three carries for four yards and one reception for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers.
Taylor tallied multiple touches for the fourth time in five games, but with both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon suiting up in the same game for the first time since Week 11, he was relegated to the third spot on the depth chart. If both of his fellow running backs are able to go again in Week 17, expect Taylor to wind up in a similar role.
