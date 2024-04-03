Taylor and the 49ers agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor spent the last four seasons in Green Bay, suiting up for 34 regular-season games from 2021-23. In that span he largely contributed on special teams before taking on an increased depth role on offense in 2023, when he rushed a career-high 32 times for 141 yards in 11 appearances. Now, Taylor will compete to secure a depth role behind Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason.