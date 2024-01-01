Taylor had eight carries for 30 yards in Sunday's 33-10 victory over the Vikings.

The 30 yards tied a season high for Taylor, who finished second among Packers running backs in snaps, yardage and carries. All of his totes came in the fourth quarter, though, after fellow running back left with a stinger and the game had essentially been decided. Taylor remains third on the depth chart at his position, but he could be pressed into the backup role behind Aaron Jones if Dillon is unable to play in Week 18 against the Bears.