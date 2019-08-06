Smith did not participate in team drills Tuesday due to back tightness, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Smith, who signed a lucrative four-year deal with the Packers this offseason, appears to just be battling a minor back issue. It wouldn't be surprising, however, if the Packers elected to hold the prized free agent signing out of their first preseason game Thursday as a precautionary measure. Consider him day-to-day for now.