Rollins (Achilles) has yet to see any reps as an outside corner cornerback in training camp, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Rollins has seen time at safety as well as nickel and dime cornerback thus far, with the team apparently not wanting to put him on the perimeter. It's not overly surprising as coach Mike McCarthy indicated last week the team believes he can play multiple positions, and with the influx of talent at cornerback -- free agent signing Tramon Williams and early-round draft picks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson -- Rollins is likely headed towards a more versatile role in 2018.