Packers' Quinten Rollins: Seeing reps at slot corner and safety
Rollins (Achilles) has yet to see any reps as an outside corner cornerback in training camp, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Rollins has seen time at safety as well as nickel and dime cornerback thus far, with the team apparently not wanting to put him on the perimeter. It's not overly surprising as coach Mike McCarthy indicated last week the team believes he can play multiple positions, and with the influx of talent at cornerback -- free agent signing Tramon Williams and early-round draft picks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson -- Rollins is likely headed towards a more versatile role in 2018.
More News
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Eyeing multiple positions•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Limited in Tuesday's practice•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Making progress•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Injures ankle Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...