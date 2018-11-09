Packers' Randall Cobb: Appears truly questionable

Cobb (hamstring) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cobb suffered a mid-week setback with his lingering hammy injury, logging limited practices Thursday and Friday after a full session Wednesday. He appears truly questionable ahead of Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff, with the Packers potentially leaning toward a cautious approach for a game they are heavily favored to win. Equanimeous St. Brown would be the obvious choice to join Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in three-wide sets if Cobb isn't able to play.

