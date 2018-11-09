Packers' Randall Cobb: Appears truly questionable
Cobb (hamstring) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cobb suffered a mid-week setback with his lingering hammy injury, logging limited practices Thursday and Friday after a full session Wednesday. He appears truly questionable ahead of Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff, with the Packers potentially leaning toward a cautious approach for a game they are heavily favored to win. Equanimeous St. Brown would be the obvious choice to join Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in three-wide sets if Cobb isn't able to play.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Downgraded to limited participant•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Catches five passes in loss•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play Week 9•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Logs full practice but still questionable•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...