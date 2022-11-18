Cobb (ankle) brought in all six targets for 73 yards in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. He also recovered an Aaron Jones fumble.

The veteran was immediately productive in his return from a four-game absence, leading the Packers in receptions and receiving yards on the night in the process. Cobb's catch and yardage totals were his second highest of the season, and he'll look to build on the momentum he generated with Thursday's performance in a critical Week 12 road matchup against the Eagles a week from Sunday night.