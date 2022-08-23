Cobb (foot) practiced during the Packers' first-team sessions Monday, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Cobb has been dealing with a foot injury that kept him sidelined for Green Bay's first two preseason games, though it's unlikely that he would have played even if healthy during these exhibitions. The 32-year-old slot receiver caught 28 of his 39 targets for 375 yards and five touchdowns before missing the Packers' final five regular-season games due to a groin injury last year. Cobb's familiarity with quarterback Aaron Rodgers should once again afford him a moderate target share on many crucial down-and-distance and scoring situations this regular season.

More News