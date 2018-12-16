Packers' Randall Cobb: Under evaluation for concussion

Cobb was evaluated for a concussion near the end of Sunday's 24-17 loss at Chicago, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

With the Packers down 24-14 and driving, Cobb hauled in a pass from Aaron Rodgers and was lit up by Eddie Jackson, drawing a flag that was eventually picked up. Cobb wasn't targeted thereafter and finished with three catches (on seven targets) for 30 yards. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, it would mark the first known head injury of Cobb's eight-year career.