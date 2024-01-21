Doubs recorded four receptions on six targets for 83 yards in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

As has been the case all season, targets were spread evenly between multiple Packers' pass catchers. Doubs finished tied for the team lead with six opportunities, and he was by far the most efficient with his chances thanks to long gains of 38, 22 and 15 yards. After it appeared that he slipped behind Jayden Reed as the top pass catcher on the team, Doubs combined to record 234 yards across two playoff contests. His ability to consistently command targets will remain an issue in 2024, as Christian Watson, Reed and Dontayvion Wicks will all almost certainly remain on the roster.