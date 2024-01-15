Doubs caught all six of his targets for 151 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card round win over the Cowboys.

Doubs' season high in receiving yards was 95, but he exceeded that mark in the first half alone with four catches on as many targets for 102 yards. He added a 46-yard catch in the third quarter, then put the cherry on top with a three-yard touchdown catch in the fourth. After setting a career high in receiving yards in his playoff debut and accounting for more than half of Jordan Love's 272 passing yards, Doubs will look to put up an encore performance on the road against the 49ers in the Divisional Round.