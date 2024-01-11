Doubs (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Though Doubs wouldn't go into specifics regarding the chest injury he sustained in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Bears that resulted in a brief hospitalization, the wideout told Demovsky on Thursday that he's "feeling normal" again. Doubs has opened the week of practice with a pair of limited sessions, and if he's able to upgrade to full activity Friday, he'll have a good chance at avoiding a designation for Sunday's wild-card game in Dallas. If, however, Doubs remains limited once again Friday, he'll most likely carry a questionable tag into the weekend.